China's President Xi Jinping said in his New Year's speech on Tuesday (Dec 31) that no one can stop China's "reunification" with Taiwan. Xi laid down a clear warning to what Beijing calls pro-independence forces within and outside of Taiwan, an island residing 23 million people.

In the past year, it has been reported that China has increased military pressure near Taiwan by sending warships and air space almost every single day, Taiwan authorities have called it creeping efforts of China to "normalise" its military presence on the Island.

China treats the democratically-governed Taiwan as its own territory. While Taiwan strictly rejects such claims of Beijing saying only Taiwan's people can decide its future and Beijing must respect the decision.

In a televised speech, Xi said, "The people on both sides of the Taiwan Strait are one family. No one can sever our family bonds, and no one can stop the historical trend of national reunification."

Last year as well, Xi said in his New Year's speech that China's "reunification" with Taiwan is inevitable and that people on both sides "should be bound by a common sense of purpose and share in the glory of the rejuvenation of the Chinese nation."

China-Taiwan tension has escalated for a few years, especially after Lai Ching-te, deemed a "separatist" by Beijing, became Taiwan's president in May 2024.

