/No Nobel, no peace? Trump writes to Norway PM, targets Greenland over Nobel snub

US President Donald Trump reportedly wrote a letter to Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Store over not getting a Nobel Peace Prize despite claiming to end eight wars in the world. He also linked the prestigious award to Greenland threats, saying that he is no longer obliged to only think of peace and suggesting a possible annexation of the Arctic territory. He also questioned Denmark’s ‘right of ownership’ of the island. Ironically, the Nobel Peace Prize is not decided by the Norwegian government but awarded by an independent committee.

“Dear Jonas: Considering your Country decided not to give me the Nobel Peace Prize for having stopped 8 Wars PLUS, I no longer feel an obligation to think purely of Peace, although it will always be predominant, but can now think about what is good and proper for the United States of America,” Trump wrote in the letter addressed to Norwegian prime minister, as reported by PBS.

Trump further said that Denmark is incapable of protecting Greenland from Russia and China. He even went further to question Copenhagen’s ownership of the Arctic island, saying that there are “no written documents” stating they own the territory.

“Denmark cannot protect that land from Russia or China, and why do they have a ‘right of ownership’ anyway? There are no written documents, it’s only that a boat landed there hundreds of years ago, but we also had boats landing there, also,” Trump said.

The US president further stated, “I have done more for NATO than any other person since its founding, and now, NATO should do something for the United States. The World is not secure unless we have Complete and Total Control of Greenland. Thank you! President DJT”

Earlier on Monday (Jan 19), Trump claimed that NATO had warned Denmark about “Russian threat” for 20 years, but Copenhagen “has been unable to do anything about it.”

In a post on his Truth Social platform, Trump wrote late Sunday, “NATO has been telling Denmark, for 20 years, that ‘you have to get the Russian threat away from Greenland.’ Unfortunately, Denmark has been unable to do anything about it. Now it is time, and it will be done!!!”

What Nobel Committee said

Earlier on Friday (Jan 16), the Nobel Committee said that “the Nobel Prize and the laureate are inseparable,” after Venezuelan opposition leader Maria Corina Machado presented her Peace Prize to Trump. “Even if the medal or diploma later comes into someone else’s possession, this does not alter who was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize,” the statement added.

In another statement on social media on Sunday (Jan 18), the Nobel committee said “a prize can therefore not, even symbolically, be passed on or further distributed.”

