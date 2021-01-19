No link between Covid-19 vaccine and post-inoculation deaths: Norway

Norway on Monday said that there had no link between Pfizer-BioNTech's Covid-19 vaccine and post-vaccination deaths in the country.

According to the data, from the time Norway began its vaccination campaign at the end of December, the country has seen 33 deaths among elderly population who have received the first dose of Covid-19 vaccine.

Camilla Stoltenberg, the director of the Norwegian Institute of Public Health Camilla Stoltenberg told reporters that of the 13 cases analysed so far, the causes of the people who died were "advanced age", "serious illnesses" and frailty.

"It is important to remember that on average about 45 people die every day at nursing homes in Norway, so it's not given that this represents any excess mortality or that they are related to the vaccines," Stoltenberg, was quoted as saying by news agency AFP.

However, Norway has asked doctors to consider individually whether patients who are frail or terminally ill should receive the vaccine or not as is done in other nations.

"It's not impossible that some of those who have gotten the vaccine are so frail that maybe you should have reconsidered and not given them the vaccine, because they are so sick that they might have become worse from the normal side effects as the body reacts and builds up immunity," she said.

Last week, the Norwegian Medicines Agency said that normal side effects from messenger RNA vaccines, which includes fever and nausea "may have contributed to a fatal outcome in some frail patients".

Several countries, including Norway's neighbours, Sweden, Denmark, Iceland have reported deaths after receiving jabs but no direct links have been established yet.

On Monday Pfizer and BioNTech told AFP they were "working with the Norwegian Medicines Agency to gather all the relevant information".

