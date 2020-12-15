No indication new Covid-19 variant in UK interferes with vaccine effectiveness: WHO

After the reports of a new variant of COVID-19, World Health Organisation has said that there is no evidence to suggest that the mutation will impact the effectiveness of vaccines against the disease.



"We are aware of this genetic variant I think reported in about 1,000 individuals in England, and the authorities in the UK under Matt Hancock's leadership are obviously looking at the significance of this," WHO Health Emergencies Programme Executive Director Mike Ryan said at a WHO virtual press briefing.



"Does this make this virus more serious? Does it allow the virus to transmit more easily? Does it in any way interfere with diagnostics? Would it in any way interfere with vaccine effectiveness? None of these questions have been addressed yet, and we have no information to suggest that any of that is the case," Ryan remarked.

Yesterday, the UK's Health Secretary Matt Hancock announced that a new variant of the deadly virus has been identified in the country.

Hancock, reported at least 60 different local authorities have seen coronavirus infections which stem out of a new and unidentified variant.

"Over the last few days, thanks to our world-class genomic capability in the UK, we have identified a new variant of coronavirus which may be associated with the faster spread in the South of England," Hancock said.

The UK has already notified the World Health Organization about the new variant and scientists have started investigating the new revelation.

As of now, it has not shown any symptoms of being a worse disease and the experts are hoping the vaccines will be able to protect people against the new variant of COVID-19 too. However, the new variant is growing at a faster rate. "Initial analysis suggests that this variant is growing faster than the existing variants," he said.

In addition to this, with a surge in cases, the capital city London has been marked in Tier 3 lockdown with immediate effect to contain the widespread of the deadly virus. The news has come almost a week after the UK approved usage of Pfizer vaccine against COVID-19 for the masses.

