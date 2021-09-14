No evidence of 'Havana Syndrome', say Cuban scientists

Cuban scientists have reportedly found no evidence of US diplomats being hit by the "Havana Syndrome".

The "Havana Syndrome" was first reported in 2016 after US officials complained about suspected electronic weapons causing nausea and headaches while also reportedly causing brain damage.

The cases were reported in Taiwan, Australia, Germany and China including the United States.

However, the Cuban Academy of Sciences found that cases were not "scientifically acceptable". The US media had reported earlier that there were several cases of the deadly syndrome reported in Austria this year.

Reports claimed US Vice President Kamala Harris had delayed her visit to Vietnam after the US embassy in the country reported a possible case.

The Cuban report however said that there were "no evidence" of the attacks while declaring that "no known form of energy can selectively cause brain damage" even as it said it will review any new evidence.

The former Trump administration had pulled its staff in Havana and expelled Cuban diplomats over an alleged attack. Reports claim the CIA has been studying the syndrome which has puzzled experts.

(With inputs from Agencies)