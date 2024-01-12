No evidence of drug use at SpaceX that can risk rocket launch: NASA

The National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) said on Thursday that Elon Musk's SpaceX was not in violation of workplace rules on alcohol and drugs which could jeopardize rocket launch and its government contracts. In a statement, NASA said it did not have evidence of non-compliance from SpaceX "on how the company addresses the drug- and alcohol-free workforce regulations."

“We expect our commercial partners to meet all workplace safety requirements in the execution of those missions and the services they provide the American people,” the statement added.

NASA further said that it enforces and verifies compliance with alcohol and drug-free workplace contract clauses that mandate contractors maintain a “robust and effective” corporate culture and safety program.

Report says Musk used illegal drugs

NASA's comments came nearly a week after a report by The Wall Street Journal (WSJ) said that Elon Musk had used illegal drugs that worried employees at SpaceX as well as Tesla.

The report said that Musk has used LSD, cocaine, and ecstasy, often at private parties around the world. The world's wealthiest person has previously smoked marijuana in public and has said that he has a prescription for ketamine.

People close to Musk, 52, said his drug use is ongoing, especially his consumption of ketamine, and that they are concerned it could cause a health crisis, the WSJ report said.

Citing sources, the publication's report said that one former Tesla director was so frustrated with Musk's volatile and her concerns about his drug consumption that she didn’t stand for re-election to the electric car company’s board in 2019.