/No country is an international judge, says China amid Maduro capture by US

China has again reacted sharply to the US action in Venezuela and the capture of its ex-president Nicolas Maduro and his wife. Foreign Minister Wang Yi said without naming US directly said that Beijing cannot accept any country acting as the "world's judge". Yi made the remarks during high-level talks in Beijing with Ishaq Dar, the deputy prime minister and foreign minister of Pakistan on Sunday.

Raising concerns he said that the international landscape was becoming increasingly volatile and unilateral decisions are being taken which he called it as a bullying behaviour.

“China has never believed that any country can play the role of an international policeman, nor do we agree that any country can claim itself to be an international judge,” he said, according to the Chinese foreign ministry.

China demands immediate release of Maduro

Meanwhile, China on Sunday demanded immediate release of Maduro and his wife. The Chinese Foreign Ministry in its statement said “China expresses grave concern over the US forcibly seizing President Nicolas Maduro and his wife and taking them out of the country”.

"China calls on the U.S. to ensure the personal safety of President Nicolás Maduro and his wife, release them at once, stop toppling the government of Venezuela, and resolve issues through dialogue and negotiation," the statement further read.

China called the move by US a clear violation of international law and of the UN Charter.