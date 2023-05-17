Australia cancels Quad meeting in Sydney after Biden postponement

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said on Wednesday (May 17) that the Quad meeting in Sydney next week will not take place without US President Joe Biden, who cancelled his trip to Australia due to debt limit talks in Washington.

Albanese stated that the presidents of Australia, the United States, India, and Japan will instead meet this weekend at the G7 in Japan, after Biden cancelled a trip to Sydney on the second leg of his planned Asia tour, which was also to include a visit to Papua New Guinea.

"The Quad leaders meeting will not be going ahead in Sydney next week. We, though will be having that discussion between Quad leaders in Japan," Albanese told a news conference.

In the words of Albanese, a bilateral programme with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Sydney might still take place next week.

Albanese did not comment on whether Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida would still visit Sydney next week, reported Reuters.

The Quad is an informal grouping that advocates for an open Indo-Pacific. Beijing sees it as an attempt to counteract its rising regional influence.

As per Asia Society Policy Institute senior scholar Richard Maude, who spoke to Reuters, the postponement of Biden's travel to Papua New Guinea, which would have been the first visit by an American president to an independent Pacific island nation, might jeopardise Washington's quest for regional dominance with Beijing.

ALSO READ | US debt crisis forces Joe Biden to shorten upcoming Asia tour

“The mantra in the region is all about turning up. Turning up is half the battle. China turns up all the time, and so the optics aren’t great,” Maude, a former Australian intelligence chief, told a panel discussion on the Quad on Wednesday.

India and Australia are not members of the G7 group of seven wealthy nations - the United Kingdom, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, and the United States - but have been invited to the summit in Japan.

ALSO WATCH | US special counsel slams FBI probe of Trump-Russia collusion What is the role of G7? The G7 was created in 1973 (albeit as a group of four) in response to the 1970s exchange rate collapse, the oil crisis, and the subsequent recession. The Group of Seven meets at least once a year to debate and exchange solutions to global issues such as economy, trade, security, and climate change. The G7's successes in its nearly 50-year existence include the establishment of financial programmes to aid severely indebted nations, contributing in the battle against HIV/AIDS, and facilitating the 2015 Paris Agreement on climate change, according to World Population Review.

(With inputs from agencies)