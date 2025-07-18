/Nimisha Priya execution: Negotiators seeks permission to travel to Yemen, SC asks for government intervention

On Friday (July 18), the Supreme Court granted permission to Save Nimisha Priya International Action Council, to seek government intervention. The Indian nurse whose death by execution order in Yemen is currently being stayed. The organisation has sought permission to travel to Yemen to negotiate the matter with the victim’s family.

During the hearing, the Attorney General of India said that the Indian government wants Priya to come out (of the Yemeni death row) safely. A bench of Justices Vikram Nath and Sandeep Mehta granted liberty to the petitioner organisation to approach the Indian government in this regard by filing a representation. The Court posted the matter for further hearing on August 14, as reported by news agency ANI.

Nimisha Priya’s execution is scheduled for July 16 and efforts to convince the victim’s family is still ongoing. Lawyers defending her case are exploring the option of offering blood money to the victim’s family, which they have denied. An influential Sunni Muslim cleric, Kanthapuram AP Aboobacker Musliyar also entered the negotiations, ultimately successfully staying the order for the time being.

She was convicted of the alleged murder of her Yemeni business partner, Talal Abdo Mahdi, in 2017. The government is leaving no stone unturned to save the Indian nurse.

MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal on Thursday (July 17), said, "This is a very sensitive matter and the government of India has been offering all possible assistance in the case. We have provided legal assistance and also appointed a lawyer to assist the family. We have also arranged for regular consular visits by her family and we are also in touch with the local authorities, as also the family members to resolve this issue. This included concerted efforts in the recent few days to seek more time for the family of Ms Nimisha Priya to reach a mutually agreeable solution with the other party.”

He added, “The local authorities in Yemen have postponed the carrying out her sentence that was scheduled for July 16.”