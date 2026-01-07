/Nikitha Godishala murder: Family of Indian woman killed in US seeks international arrest warrant for suspect

The family members of Nikitha Godishala, who was found dead in the US, demanded that the authorities issue an international arrest warrant against the suspect who reportedly killed her. Currently, the family members of Godishala are in constant touch with the US officials to send her body to Hyderabad, a family member said on Tuesday.

The 27-year-old woman from Ellicott City in the US was reported missing on January 2. Howard County police later said she was found dead with stab injuries inside an apartment in Columbia, Maryland, belonging to her ex-roommate, 26-year-old Arjun Sharma.

US authorities have issued an arrest warrant against Sharma on charges of first- and second-degree murder, alleging that he killed her before fleeing to India. "He (Arjun Sharma) should be arrested by issuing an international arrest warrant and punished sternly," the family member told the news agency PTI.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

He added that Nikitha's father, Anand and mother, who is also a heart patient, have been in sorrow since they came to know about the incident. Formal procedures to repatriate the body of Nikitha are currently underway online. The family approached Union Coal Minister G Kishan Reddy, who said on Monday that he had spoken to External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar to facilitate the return of the body to India.

Indian Embassy in Washington responds

Several media reports indicated that the victim’s father, Anand, said his daughter had learned that Sharma had borrowed money from several people and was planning to leave for India. He alleged that Sharma lured her to the apartment on the pretext of repaying money he owed her and then killed her.

In response, the Indian Embassy in Washington, DC, said in a post on the social media platform 'X' that it is in frequent communication with Godishala's family and is extending all possible support. "The Embassy is also following up on the matter with the local authorities," it said.