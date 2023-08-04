Niger’s ousted president seeks US’ help, points to growing ‘Russian influence’

Niger’s ousted President Mohamed Bazou has sought help from the United States and “entire world community” to help restore constitutional order" in the coup-hit country.

In an opinion piece in the Washington Post, Bazoum said he was writing "as a hostage".

He warned that if the coup succeeds, it would have "devastating consequences for our country, our region and the entire world".

"Fighting for our shared values, including democratic pluralism and respect for the rule of law, is the only way to make sustainable progress against poverty and terrorism," Bazoum wrote.

"The Nigerien people will never forget your support at this pivotal moment in our history."

Bazoum also highlighted the military junta’s ties to the Russian mercenary group Wagner, which operates elsewhere in the region and said that it is exercising a malign influence in Niger.

"The entire central Sahel region could fall to Russian influence via the Wagner group, whose brutal terrorism has been on full display in Ukraine," wrote Bazoum.

Niger coup: Ecowas threatens use of force on coup leaders

There have been ani-France demonstrations in the West African country, which was once a colony of France, and growing pro-Russian supporters in the country.

On Thursday, thousands of people hit the streets of the capital Niamey city in support of the coup while criticising other West African countries for imposing financial and trade sanctions on Niger.

So far there has been no indication that Russian mercenary Wagner group is involved in the last week’s coup, but Wagner's leader has reportedly described the coup as a triumph, according to BBC.

Military junta withdraws envoys in four countries

Meanwhile, the recently installed military junta on Thursday (Aug 3) announced that they are withdrawing the country's ambassadors from France, the US, Nigeria and Togo.

In a statement read out on national television, they said the functions of the four ambassadors had been "terminated".

Scraps military pact with France

Moreover, it also announced the scrapping of military pacts made between Niger and France.

"Faced with France's careless attitude and its reaction to the situation", the "National Council for the Safeguard of the Homeland decided to scrap the cooperation agreements in the field of security and defence with this state," one of the putschists said in a statement read out on television late on Thursday.

Military threatens West African bloc

The coup leaders also said that they would respond immediately to any "aggression or attempted aggression" against it by West African countries, three days before the expiry of an ultimatum to restore order given by the regional bloc Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS).

"Any aggression or attempted aggression against the State of Niger will see an immediate and unannounced response from the Niger Defence and Security Forces on one of (the bloc's) members, with the exception of suspended friendly countries," declared one of the putschists in a statement, alluding to neighbouring Burkina Faso and Mali.

Niger is one of the major producers of uranium, a fuel that is vital for nuclear power, and lies on a key migration route to North Africa and the Mediterranean.

(With inputs from agencies)