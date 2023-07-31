Niger: Pro-coup protesters wave Russian flag, but Kremlin expresses concern

Pro-coup protesters in Niger were seen waving the Russian flag as they stage demonstrations in the streets of the crisis-hit nation on Sunday (July 30).

The protesters even attacked the French embassy amid a warning from the West African governments of possible military action to restore democratic rule.

Media reports have mentioned that in the capital city of Niamey, demonstrators were seen with Russian flags. The miscreants smashed windows at the French embassy and set a perimeter door on fire.

There were rumours on social media that protesters entered the embassy premises, but media reports clarified that they didn't breach the walls.

Video shared on social media platform X, previously known as Twitter, showed thousands of people in Niger chanting "Long live Putin, Long Live Russia, Down with Macron, Down with France," when they were protesting against the French embassy.

President Mohamed Bazoum, a Western ally, was toppled on July 26 by the elite Presidential Guard. Bazoum election just over two years ago was seen as a watershed moment in Niger's troubled history.

Currently, Niger coup leaders declared General Abdourahamane Tiani as the new head of state last Friday.

Watch: Niger upheaval extends coup belt across Sahel

Kremlin expresses concerns

Meanwhile, the Kremlin expressed concern on Monday (July 31) over the situation in Niger. The coup was condemned by many countries, but Yevgeny Prigozhin, the head of Russia's mercenary Wagner group welcomed the move.

Last week, a video of the Wagner boss was published on social media, in which he was heard endorsing the coup and offering the services of his fighters to the junta.

News agencies reported that Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said in a call with reporters that "what is happening (in Niger) is a matter of serious concern".

Peskov said, "We are in favour of the speedy restoration of the rule of law in the country, we are in favour of restraint on all sides so that this does not lead to human casualties."

(With inputs from agencies)

