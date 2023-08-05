Niger faces soaring food prices after coup triggers sanctions from West African neighbours

Food prices are soaring in Niger after the military takeover triggered trade sanctions from West African neighbours. According to a report by the news agency Reuters early Sunday (August 5), a customer in the capital city of Niamey said that a sack of rice had gone up by more than a third to around 15,000 CFA francs ($25). "Frankly, I've felt it in my pocket. And right now ... we're all stocking up," the customer added.

In the Yantala market, Cooking oil, too, was up to 33,000 CFA (around $55) a can from 22,000 a few days before. Speaking to Reuters, Boubar Salou, a merchant, said he supported the junta's rallying call, adding, "We mustn't create panic now. Because this affects us all ... It's up to us to show that we are Nigeriens and that we must help those around us, and above all help the new government."

The coup, which was imposed over a week back, has prompted the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) economic and political bloc to close borders and sever commercial ties with Niger. The closure of borders worsens the food shortage crisis in the country.

Human rights groups urge ECOWAS to reconsider its measures

The Paris-based International Federation for Human Rights and Nigerien Association for Defence of Human Rights urged ECOWAS to reconsider its measures to avoid worsening civilian hardships.

"We are deeply concerned about the consequences of these sanctions, especially their impacts on the supply of essential food products, pharmaceuticals, medical equipment, petroleum products, and electricity," Sita Adamou, the head of the Niger group, said.

Adamou added that the ECOWAS' measures have already begun to affect the Nigerien population, who are regularly facing food and health difficulties.

US pauses certain foreign assistance programs for Niger

On Friday, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said that Washington would pause certain foreign assistance programs for Niger, but would continue giving humanitarian and food assistance. "As we have made clear since the outset of this situation, the provision of U.S. assistance to the government of Niger depends on democratic governance and respect for constitutional order," Blinken said in a statement.

"We remain committed to supporting the people of Niger to help them preserve their hard-earned democracy and we reiterate our call for the immediate restoration of Niger's democratically elected government," he added.

(With inputs from agencies)

