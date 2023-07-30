Niger coup: West Africa imposes sanctions, threatens force on coup leaders | Top points

West African countries on Sunday (July 30) imposed sanctions and threatened force on Niger's coup leaders if they reinstate ousted President Mohammed Bazoum within a week. During an emergency summit in Nigeria to discuss the coup last week, leaders of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) called for constitutional order to be restored, warning of reprisals if not.

The military coup in Niger, which started on Wednesday, has been strongly condemned by neighbours and international partners United States, the United Nations (UN), and the African Union (AU). They all have refused to recognise the new leaders led by General Abdourahamane Tiani.

Here are the latest updates:

> Chadian President Mahamat Idriss Deby on Sunday volunteered to speak to military leaders in Niger and report back to Nigerian President Bola Tinubu, the chairman of the West African regional bloc ECOWAS, the news agency Reuters reported citing two sources.

> ECOWAS and the eight-member West African Economic and Monetary Union said that borders with Niger would be closed. Along with this, commercial flights were banned, financial transactions were halted, national assets were frozen and aid ended. Military officials involved in the coup would be banned from travelling and have their assets frozen.

> Earlier on Sunday, an anti-France protest was held outside the French embassy in Niger. Protesters burned French flags and chanted anti-French slogans in a protest organised by the new military leaders.

> Condemning the attack on the embassy, President Emmanuel Macron's office said in a statement that Macron would not tolerate any attack against France and its interests. In a separate statement, the foreign ministry condemned all violence against diplomatic missions and called on Niger authorities to protect the French mission as required under international law.

> The European Union and France have cut off financial support to Niger and the US has threatened to do the same. Also, Niger's international partners have all refused to recognise the new leaders and demanded President Mohamed Bazoum be restored to power.

> A report by Reuters on Sunday said that there are fears that the coup could open the door to greater Russian influence there.

> Russian mercenary group Wagner's chief Yevgeny Prigozhin has hailed the coup as good news and offered his fighters' services to bring order.

