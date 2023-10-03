Niger accepts Algeria’s proposal to mediate in political affairs

Algeria said that coup-hit Niger has accepted its proposal to mediate in its political crisis. In a statement on Monday (Oct 2), the North African country’s foreign ministry said, "The Algerian government has received via the Nigerien ministry of foreign affairs a (statement of) acceptance of Algerian mediation aimed at promoting a political solution to the crisis in Niger."

The Niger junta was yet to respond on the development.

Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune has tasked Foreign Minister Ahmed Attaf with "visiting Niamey as soon as possible with the aim of launching discussions... with all stakeholders," the statement said.

A path towards ‘peaceful resolution’

The mediation would "pave the way" toward a "peaceful" resolution of the crisis, it added, saying such an outcome is in the interest "of the entire region".

Algeria has proposed a six-month transition period in the country led by civilians.

Algeria was the first to propose to its neighbouring country a peaceful transition to constitutional order.

In late August, Algerian Foreign Minister Ahmed Attaf said Algeria had spoken several times to Niger's military leaders and proposed such an initiative, which would aim to "formulate political arrangements with the acceptance of all parties in Niger without excluding any party".

On August 6, Algeria President Tebboune had “categorically” denounced any foreign military intervention in Niger, which borders Algeria to the south.

The regional Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) had threatened military intervention in Niger to reinstate Bazoum, but it has not taken any action so far.

Niger’s ousted prez files case against junta

On July 26, members of Niger's presidential guard detained President Mohamed Bazoum and seized power in the African country.

Following the military takeover, General Abdourahamane Tchiani, leader of Niger's presidential guard, was named "president of the National Council for the Safeguard of the Homeland."

Meanwhile, Bazoum’s lawyers have said that they are filing a legal case in the country against those behind the coup.

The complaint, seen by AFP on Monday, is aimed at new strongman General Abdourahamane Tiani and "all others".

It constitutes a civil action and alleges "attack and conspiracy against state authority, crimes and offences committed by civil servants and arbitrary arrests and confinements".

Niger is one of several former French colonies in West Africa where the military has recently seized control - it follows Burkina Faso, Guinea, Mali and Chad. The latest coup was in Gabon in August.