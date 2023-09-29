Niger: 12 soldiers dead following attack by suspected jihadists

Seven soldiers were killed in Niger on Thursday (Sep 28) in an attack by suspected jihadists, and five others died in a traffic accident while trying to respond to the assault. In a statement, Defence Minister Salifou Mody said that a military unit was attacked by several hundred terrorists in Kandadji. "During an intervention" launched in response to the attack, "a tragic traffic accident led to the loss of five of our brave soldiers", Defence Minister Mody said.

Another seven people were injured and evacuated to a hospital, he added. The defence minister also said the motorcycles and weapons of the terrorists were destroyed about 20 kilometres northeast of Ayorou in the same region.

"A search and sweep operation is now underway in order to track down the enemy," he further said in the statement.

It is not yet known who was behind the attack. Speaking to the news agency Reuters, two security sources said that the army responded to the attack with ground troops as well as helicopters, one of which was hit but was able to return to its base.

