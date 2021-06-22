New Zealand suspends quarantine-free travel with Australia's New South Wales amid surge in cases

New Zealand on Tuesday announced it was pausing quarantine-free travel in Australia's New South Wales due to a surge in coronavirus cases.

⚠️PUBLIC HEALTH ALERT – FLIGHTS AND VENUES OF CONCERN⚠️



NSW Health has been notified of flights and venues of concern associated with confirmed cases of #COVID19. pic.twitter.com/OILyWdEOKb — NSW Health (@NSWHealth) June 22, 2021 ×

Reports said passengers on two flights between Sydney and Wellington were asked by New Zealand authorities to get tested and isolate for two weeks. New South Wales authorities had earlier linked coronavirus cases to the two flights.

Watch:

New South Wales closed its border as ten new COVID-19 cases were discovered. Victoria declared large areas in Sydney including Waverley, Canada Bay, Inner West as "red zones".

According to the COVID-19 guidelines, citizens in Victoria who travel to the red zone in Sydney would require a permit and will have to quarantine at home for 14 days.

Authorities in Queensland had earlier asked people to reconsider travelling to Sydney.

⚠️PUBLIC HEALTH ALERT – NEW VENUES AND SEWAGE⚠️



NSW Health has been notified of new venues of concern associated with confirmed cases of #COVID19. pic.twitter.com/Jz4BoJ1jCh — NSW Health (@NSWHealth) June 22, 2021 ×

"We also need to recognise that this Delta variant... is actually a gold medallist when it comes to jumping from one person to another," New South Wales state Premier Gladys Berejiklian said.

The recent sput in coronavirus cases come even as Australia continues its strict international border measures which were put in place in March last year when the pandemic took hold around the world.

PM Morrison's government has insisted that the COVID-19 travel restrictions will continue in 2021 and into next year.

Australia has been slow to vaccinate its citizens with just 6.7 million people being administered the jabs so far in a population of 25 million.

The country has reported just 30,000 cases COVID-19 cases and 910 deaths so far however the recent surge in cases has worried health officials.

(With inputs from Agencies)