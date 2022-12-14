New Zealand 'suitcase murders': 42-year-old mother charged with killing two children pleads not guilty

The 42-year-old woman charged with the murder of two children found dead in suitcases in Auckland, identified as their mother has pleaded not guilty.

The hearing was held on Wednesday (Dec 14), where the accused was not present but her lawyer filed for pleas on her behalf.

The court case was adjourned to a review hearing on March 8 at 9 am, the Guardian reported.

She is expected to remain in custody until a four-week trial is scheduled for April 2024.

The woman was extradited from South Korea in late November. The authorities further claimed to have handed over unspecified important evidence for the legal proceedings.

Both women and children are covered under strict suppression orders which prevent the publication of names or any other identifying details.

The dead bodies of children aged five to 10 years were discovered by a family in Auckland in suitcases which they purchased from an online auction.

After the case was filed, in mid-September in Ulsan, she was arrested by the South Korean police.

During the investigation in Seoul, she said, "I didn't do it."

According to information provided by South Korean police, the woman was born in South Korea and later moved to New Zealand and gained her citizenship. It further stated that she shifted back to South Korea a few years later.

