New Zealand ranked second-worst place in world to move by immigrants: Survey

New Zealand has been ranked second-worst place in the world to move by immigrants, according to a survey. The expatriate networking organisation InterNations surveyed nearly 12,000 respondents of 177 different nationalities living in 181 countries and found that New Zealand has a very low rate of welcoming migrants with an overall score of zero per cent.

The survey showed that most respondents felt very positive about their new homes. The majority felt they were of good quality overall, with low maintenance compared to their old home. They felt they had a higher quality of life than in their previous house, and also expressed concerns about the cost of living, safety and bureaucracy.

New Zealand ranked 51 in an international ranking of 52 countries for which there was a large enough sample size. It was beaten to the bottom by Kuwait. A combination of factors contributed to the high rating for Australia's working conditions, which was ranked at number nine overall – people arriving were far more likely to feel that their jobs are well-designed and pay fairly for work done.

New Zealand was the worst-performing country in the survey’s personal finance measure: 49% of respondents said their disposable household income was not enough to lead a comfortable life, compared with 28% globally as they faced high costs of living and low wages.

As reported by The Guardian, " New Zealand also ranked below global averages for respondents feeling fairly paid for their work, seeing a purpose in their work or liking their working hours. “The cost of living is too high here in comparison to the salaries,” one survey respondent from Botswana said. An expat from India was concerned about the “growing divide between the rich and poor”."

New Zealand was the worst-performing country in the survey’s health & wellbeing measure, too. The country is rated negatively by 75% of respondents, compared with 35% globally.

Mexico was ranked first in the survey, with particularly high scores for personal finance and the ease of settling in. Indonesia, Taiwan, Portugal, and Spain rounded out the top five. Each country was evaluated on 30 different factors which are linked to economic growth, stability, culture and experience of living.

