New Zealand all set to pass a new language bill to enhance 'public communication'

The New Zealand government is all set to mark a bill which demands that government officials use standard, simple and less comprehensive language for the public to understand it better.

The perplexing and use of government jargon in official talks and paperwork are some internal pain points.

With the Plain Language bill, the government is trying to draw a thick line between offenders. This controversial bill recently passed its second reading last month but still needs a final hearing before becoming a law.

Also read | New Zealand MPs bring up colonial past while paying tribute to Queen

MP Rachel Boyack who presented the bill said that the main motive behind the bill is for people to basically understand what the government is trying to say and what they are entitled to.

Boyack further stated that sometimes it's difficult for people to understand what people say and thus that makes them lose trust in the authorities and later are not able to participate in society.

Also read | King Charles officially proclaimed as head of New Zealand and Australia

MP Sarah Pallet in the house said, "I wandered lonely as a cloud, That floats on high o’er vales and hills When all at once I saw a crowd, A host, of golden daffodils." The Guardian reported. The MP further explained the statement and said she was sad so she went for a walk and saw some daffodils there which cheered her up. She further said this is flowery language is for literature and not for governmental legislation.

However, there is no unanimity in favour of the bill. Some of the definitions are lacking as per the opposition. the opposition in New Zealand claims that the plain language monitoring officials will only increase costs and bureaucracy without genuinely enhancing public communications.

Opposition MP Chris Bishop said," Let me speak with extremely plain language. He further added, "This bill is the stupidest bill to come before parliament in this term. National will repeal it."

(With inputs from agencies)

WATCH WION LIVE HERE