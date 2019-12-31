New Zealand leads the New Year celebrations with harbour festivities

WION Web Team New Delhi, India Dec 31, 2019

2020 celebrations in New Zealand Photograph:( Reuters )

New Year celebrations kicked off in New Zealand before the festivities reach the other countries. Always among the first to witness the arrival of a new year, New Zealanders celebrated in their signature style with firework displays erupting from Auckland's 328-metre tall Sky Tower on Wednesday.

The exhilarating view was visible from the waterfront from where the locals and tourists witnessed brightly coloured fireworks and laser lighting hazing the skies over the harbour. 

A local broadcaster TVNZ reported that the Sky Tower was adorned with 3,500 effects. Additionally, it required two tonnes of equipment and 14 kilometres of cabling.

To accompany the fireworks display, a light show was organised on the Auckland Harbour Bridge. 

Users on social media shared clips of the firework display fervently. 

(With inputs from agencies)