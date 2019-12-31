LIVE: New Year 2020 — A look at celebrations across the world

This photo was taken on December 26, 2019, shows people visiting a lantern show ahead of the 2020 new year in Shenyang, China's northeastern Liaoning province. (AFP Photo) Photograph: AFP
Dec 31, 2019, 06.27 PM
Dec 31, 2019, 06.18 PM
Members of the indigenous Gurung community wearing traditional attire perform as they take part in a New Year celebration ceremony known as 'Tamu Lhosar' in Kathmandu on December 31, 2019. (AFP Photo)
Dec 31, 2019, 06.03 PM
New Zealanders were amongst the first in the world to celebrate the arrival of 2020 with a fireworks display that erupted from Auckland's 328-metre tall Sky Tower on Wednesday (January 1). (Reuters Photo)
Dec 31, 2019, 05.39 PM
Revelers arrive early to watch the New Year countdown outside a shopping mall in downtown Bangkok on December 31, 2019. (AFP Photo)
Dec 31, 2019, 05.19 PM
New Year's Eve fireworks erupt over Sydney's iconic Harbour Bridge and Opera House during the traditional early family fireworks show, held before the main midnight event, on December 31, 2019. (AFP Photo)