New Zealand High Commission should've used 'protocols' for Oxygen cylinders, says Ardern

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern on May 2 told a media outlet in New Zealand that country's high commission in India should have used "other means and channels" to fulfill their need for Oxygen cylinders. The high commission created a bit of stir earlier on May 2 as it tweeted to Indian Youth Congress's Relief Campaign requesting Oxygen cylinders. President of Indian Youth Congress was tagged as well.

The high commission later quickly deleted the tweet and apologised to Indian government.

In a video posted on YouTube by '1 News', Jacinda Ardern can be heard addressing the issue that caused political ripples in India. In her reply to the journalist's question, Ardern said the high commission was "very well supported by the Indian government"

Referring to the tweet posted by New Zealand High Commission, Jacinda Ardern acknowledged that there was a message sent out. Explaining the reason behind the tweet, she said that a "local staff member" of the high commission was unwell. She said that Oxygen cylinders were required for that person.

But she stressed that the high commission should have gone through proper channels to procure cylinders and should have followed proper protocols.

The incident with New Zealand High Commission also coincided with another spat over the Philippines Embassy on Sunday. This led to a Twitter war between senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar.

MEA checked with the Philippines Embassy. This was an unsolicited supply as they had no Covid cases. Clearly for cheap publicity by you know who. Giving away cylinders like this when there are people in desperate need of oxygen is simply appalling. @Jairam_Ramesh https://t.co/G3jPE3c0nR — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) May 2, 2021 ×

Ramesh had accused government of not helping foreign embassies, a charge denied by Jaishankar.