New Zealand: Euthanasia gets immense support, suspense on marijuana continues

New Zealanders overwhelmingly supported legalising euthanasia in a referendum held on October 17, preliminary data showed.

However, vote on permitting recreational cannabis set to fail with 53 per cent opposing the move, as per the initial data.

The figures revealed that 65.2 per cent of people voted to support euthanasia and 33 per cent voting against it.

However, the preliminary results don't include special votes, that include ballots cast overseas, which comprise nearly 20 per cent of the total and favourable voting could work in favour of legalising marijuana.

The final verdict on euthanasia, though, will not be going to change regardless of which way special votes will go.

The final results will come on next Friday and will be binding on the euthanasia referendum, but not in the case of cannabis.

Last year, parliament cleared legislation to allow medically-assisted euthanasia, but the law was not enforced as the lawmakers wanted a say of the public on it.

As per the law, a mentally sound adult who is facing a terminal illness which is likely to take that person's life within six months and he/she is facing "unbearable suffering" because of it could request a fatal dose of medication.