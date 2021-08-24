New Zealand: Delta variant spreads rapidly, new cases emerge

New Zealand recorded its highest increase in Covid-19 cases since April 2020. Authorities warned that the current outbreak of Delta variant was like dealing with an entirely new virus.

New Zealand's virus-free run since February ended last week as a Delta variant outbreak erupted in Auckland. It quickly spread to capital Washington.

On Tuesday, authorities reported 41 new Covid cases on Tuesday. This has taken number of infections in the country to 148.

Of the new cases, 38 are in Auckland and three are in Wellington. So far, eight people associated with the current outbreak are in hospital, the ministry said.

"Delta is unlike our previous experience. It is, as we know, highly infectious and transmissible and, as we have seen, spreads rapidly,” Bloomfield said at a news conference.

But he said it was reassuring to see the numbers were not rising exponentially and the majority were still in Auckland.

