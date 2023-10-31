New Zealand White Island volcano eruption: Company managing site guilty in tragedy that killed 22 

A New Zealand company managing White Island was found guilty of breaching health and safety law, four years after a volcano eruption there killed 22 people, mostly tourists.



White Island, also known as Whakaari, has an active volcano that erupted in 2019.

The court in November 2020 had charged 13 parties. Six of them, which included the helicopter and boat tour operators, pleaded guilty.

On Tuesday (Oct 31), District Court Judge Evangelos Thomas observed that Whakaari Management Ltd. (WML), which manages the island on behalf of the owners, was guilty of one health and safety charge. The court dismissed a second charge.

The judge said that the company managed the island as a workplace, and presence of the active volcano meant that the company should have worked with experts such as volcanologists and health safety experts to assess risk.

"It was a reasonably practicable step it should have taken to ensure it met its duty," said Thomas, adding it was a "major failure" that it did not do so.

WML and other entities are likely to be sentenced next year.

The parties are staring at a possible maximum fine of NZ$1.5 million (USD 873,600).

White Island is 50 km offshore from the city of Whakatane on the east coast from New Zealand's North Island.



Tourists used to visit the White Island regularly, and volcano eruptions were not uncommon.

Those who died in the 2019 eruption included tourists from the US, Australia and Malaysia.

At the time when the volcano erupted, there were 47 people on the island and many were badly burnt by searing gas and Ash.

Tourists can no longer visit the White Island.

(With inputs from agencies)