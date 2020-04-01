New York's Empire State Building lights up with red and white light amid coronavirus pandemic

WION Web Team New York Apr 01, 2020, 03.17 PM(IST)

Empire State building Photograph:( Reuters )

Story highlights

New York is at the epicentre of the coronavirus in the United States.

New York's iconic Empire State Building on Tuesday night flashed red and white lights to honour the health officials who have been battling to keep coronavirus at bay in the city.

“Starting tonight through the COVID-19 battle, our signature white lights will be replaced by the heartbeat of America with a white and red siren in the mast for heroic emergency workers on the front line of the fight,” it said in a tweet.

The move was applauded on Twitter as emergency health workers continued to toil throughout.

