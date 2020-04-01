New York's Empire State Building lights up with red and white light amid coronavirus pandemic

New York's iconic Empire State Building on Tuesday night flashed red and white lights to honour the health officials who have been battling to keep coronavirus at bay in the city.

“Starting tonight through the COVID-19 battle, our signature white lights will be replaced by the heartbeat of America with a white and red siren in the mast for heroic emergency workers on the front line of the fight,” it said in a tweet.

[1/2] We'll never stop shining for you.



Starting tonight through the COVID-19 battle, our signature white lights will be replaced by the heartbeat of America with a white and red siren in the mast for heroic emergency workers on the front line of the fight.

The move was applauded on Twitter as emergency health workers continued to toil throughout.

Standing tall. Empire State Building lit up like an ambulance siren to honor emergency medical workers. "Heart of America" lights will shine every night until this battle is won. #Covid19

The Empire State Building signaling we've officially transformed into Gotham