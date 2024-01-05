New York sues 17 bus companies for transporting 33,000 illegal migrants to the city, seeks $708mn compensation

New York on Thursday (Jan 4th) sued 17 bus companies for violating state law by transporting migrants from the southern US border to the city. The city is seeking $708 million via the lawsuit which has been filed in New York state court in Manhattan.

Reportedly, the companies have transported more than 33,000 migrants to New York City from Texas, as part of Texas Republican Governor Greg Abbott's campaign to expel illegal migrants who cross into the US via the Mexico border.

A $708 million compensation

The city, as per Reuters, has accused the bus charters of violating a 19th century law that required anyone transporting "needy" people to New York to cover their expenses.

NYC is seeking $708 million, which it says was the cost the city incurred to provide the 33,000 migrants shelter and services over the last two years.

In a statement, New York City said that it has "announced a lawsuit against 17 charter bus and transportation companies that seeks to recoup all costs New York City has incurred providing emergency shelter and services to migrants transported by the charter bus companies — totalling at least approximately $708 million in the last 20 months."

For more than two years, protesting against what he calls the national government's failings on immigration, Texas Governor Greg Abbot has sent newly arrived migrants from the border to New York and other Democratic-run cities.

"Since the spring of 2022, Texas Governor Greg Abbott has admitted to facilitating the transport of more than 33,600 migrants to New York City without having the companies transporting those migrants pay for the cost of continued care in violation of New York's Social Services Law," said the city.

New York's Social Services Law, as per AFP, requires the big apple to provide shelter and care to anyone who requests it.

As per New York Mayor Eric Adams, "These companies have violated state law by not paying the cost of caring for these migrants, and that's why we are suing to recoup approximately $700 million already spent to care for migrants sent here in the last two years by Texas."