New York seeks to dissolve NRA over financial mismanagement

The state of New York has sued the National Rifle Association (NRA) and its leader Wayne LaPierre for financial fraud and misconduct, seeking to dissolve the powerful US conservative lobby.

It is said that LaPierre and three other top NRA officials used the dues and donations of members for years as their "personal piggy bank," spending tens of millions of dollars on themselves and cronies in violation of laws governing non-profit organisations.

The four "basically looted its assets," leaving the once wealthy group that pumped millions into Republican political campaigns close to being insolvent, State Attorney General Letitia James said on Thursday.

In reponse, the NRA accused James of filing the suit "to score political points" with a national election three months away.

The NRA has represented the views of millions of gun owners and enthusiasts across the United States for decades.

LaPierre, who has run the NRA for nearly three decades from his position as executive vice president, became one of Washington's top power brokers.

He claimed a major role in Trump's 2016 election, and Trump's sons Eric and Donald Jr are members and regularly participate in NRA events.

Asked about the lawsuit, Trump said at the White House that it was "a terrible thing."

The lawsuit came as the NRA, though its non-profit side is financially weakened, was expected to pump huge sums into the looming presidential and congressional elections in November through its separate Washington lobbying arm, NRA-ILA.