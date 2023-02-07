New York funeral home discovers woman breathing hours after she was pronounced dead

An 82-year-old woman was declared dead in a nursing home in New York, but was found to be breathing three hours later at the funeral home where she had been transferred, according to the authorities. At 11:15 on Saturday morning (February 4), the lady was declared dead at the Water's Edge Rehab and Nursing Center in Port Jefferson, Long Island, according to Suffolk County police.

"The woman, whose name was not released, was taken to the O.B. Davis Funeral Homes in Miller Place at 1:30 p.m., police said in a news release. She was discovered breathing at 2:09 p.m.," they said.

Similar incidents of premature death declaration

A continuing-care facility in Iowa was penalised $10,000 for a related event, days before the alleged premature death declaration.

A 66-year-old lady who was receiving hospice care was pronounced dead on Jan. 3 at the Glen Oaks Alzheimer's Special Care Center in Urbandale, according to authorities in Iowa.

The woman was put in a body bag and transported to the Ankeny Funeral Home & Crematory, when staff discovered she was breathing and dialled 911, according to the authorities.

The Iowa Department of Inspection and Appeals published a report last week stating that she was transferred back to hospice care, where she passed away on January 5.

The state attorney general's office has been given the New York case to investigate, according to police.

Spokesperson Monica Pomeroy stated that the state health agency is also investigating the issue but was unable to provide any details to the Associated Press.

In a statement, funeral home representatives claimed that they were unable to speak further on the situation due to respect for the privacy and confidentiality of the families they were privileged to serve.

(With inputs from agencies)