New York City woman shot and killed while wheeling a baby stroller

In the Upper East Side of Manhattan on Wednesday night, a 20-year-old woman was shot in the head while she was pushing her 3-month-old in a stroller and died as a result. The young child was unharmed.The woman was carrying the stroller when a guy approached from behind, "fired a single shot into her head from a very close range," and fled, according to New York City Police Commissioner Keechant Sewell.

About an hour after being taken to the hospital, the victim was declared dead, according to Sewell. Her name wasn't right away disclosed.

The accused is still at large. Nothing was known about a potential reason.

At the press conference, New York City Mayor Eric Adams also addressed the "issue of the over-proliferation of weapons on our streets."

"When a woman is shooting at point-blank range while pulling a baby carriage down the block, it illustrates just how this national problem is affecting families," Adams said. "It makes no difference if you're in East New York, Brooklyn, or the Upper East Side. The prevalence of guns puts individuals at risk."

According to CBS New York, authorities were looking through nearby security cameras to attempt to ascertain where the woman was coming from and what would have caused that shooting.

She was holding an ID from the Staten Island borough of New York City, a source said.

Residents should stay away from the area due to an investigation, the NYPD advised on Twitter.

A man in all black approached the woman from behind and shot her once in the head. As of Wednesday night, no suspects had been detained.The shooting is the most recent in a run of assaults on New York's streets and subways, some of which appeared to be random and put locals on edge.



