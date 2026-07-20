/New York bans new data centers as power bills explode

The artificial intelligence boom has hit its first real wall in America — and it is not chips, talent or capital. It is electricity. In the space of one week, New York banned new hyperscale data centres, the country's largest power grid revealed record costs and a third straight failure to secure enough future supply, and the White House began preparing an appeal to utilities to shield households from the bill.

New York Says Stop

On July 14, Governor Kathy Hochul signed an executive order imposing the first statewide moratorium on new hyperscale data centres in US history. The order pauses state environmental permits for new facilities that would draw 50 megawatts of power or more, for up to one year, while the state writes what it calls a nation-leading regulatory framework to protect ratepayers, the grid and communities. Projects already approved will still go forward.

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The justification is on every New Yorker's utility bill: average residential electricity prices in the state have climbed nearly 68 percent since 2019. Hochul is also pursuing legislation to strip massive data centres of their sales tax exemptions — turning what were courted investments into taxed and regulated infrastructure.

The Grid That Cannot Keep Up

The same week showed why the politics have turned. PJM Interconnection — the largest US grid, serving 13 states and Washington DC — said its latest capacity auction tied a record $16.4 billion, with data centres accounting for roughly $6.3 billion of the total. Power-hungry data centres have driven the grid's supply costs up by more than 60 percent.

More alarming than the price was the failure: for the third consecutive time, the auction did not secure enough future supply commitments to ensure reliability in the coming years. The grid that powers America's east coast — and much of its AI buildout — is formally short of the electricity it expects to need.

A brutal summer heatwave has sharpened the stakes, straining power and water supplies just as data centre construction accelerates — and testing public patience with facilities that consume both at industrial scale.

The Taxes Begin

Virginia, the data centre capital of the world, chose taxation over prohibition: a first-of-its-kind levy of $0.011 per kilowatt-hour on all electricity consumed by data centres took effect on July 1, projected to raise about $600 million a year.

And the White House, according to reports, is preparing to gather utilities and data centre developers for a voluntary pledge that the AI buildout will not drive up household power bills — an implicit admission that, left alone, it will.

Why This Matters Beyond America

Every AI model — every chatbot answer, every generated video — is ultimately electricity converted into computation. The industry's own projections require gigawatts of new capacity that grids were never designed to deliver on this timeline. What changed this month is that the resistance stopped being rhetorical: it is now executive orders, failed auctions, and per-kilowatt taxes.

For countries like India that are actively courting AI data centre investment, the American experience is the preview: the constraint on AI geography is shifting from where the chips are to where the power, water and public consent are. The winners of the next phase may be decided less by who has the best models — and more by who can plug them in.