'New virus variant more transmissible': PM Johnson puts London & southeast England on Tier 4 lockdown

As the UK grapples with the virus, PM Johnson announced today that Tier 4 restrictions will now apply in London and other parts of England from Sunday.

Watch:

The British PM added that southeast and east England will also enter Tier 4 restrictions.

Residents in those have been ordered to stay at home and non-essential retail shops and indoors gyms shut.

Also Read: Italy announces new Christmas restrictions

"People should work from home when they can, and should not enter or leave tier four areas," Johnson asserted, adding, "the restrictions will last for two weeks and will be reviewed on December 30."

PM Johnson said the virus spread is being driven by a "new variant".

"It may be up to 70 per cent more transmissible than the old variant," he said while informing that it is still being reviewed.