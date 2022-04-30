New Metaverse technology allows you to kiss and feel

Metaverse has allowed dreams and fantasies to become reality in the virtual world. Now, scientists have developed a technology which allows a person to "kiss" someone with feeling sensation in the mouth, lips and tongue.

The new technology has been made possible through ultrasonic transducers to the virtual reality(VR) headsets. The secretive new technology reportedly stimulates touch by applying vibrations and force while modifying the VR headset.

The tech also allows a person in the metaverse to drink from a virtual water fountain, sip tea or coffee and even smoke a cigarette.

It allows a user to generate vibrations around the mouth as the new immersive technology allows near real-world scenario.

The new headset has been developed by researchers at Carnegie Mellon University in Pennsylvania. It uses a "haptic target" with all components integrated into the headset.

The research said the haptic system work best across the lips, teeth and tongue. The study said user experience showed the "system enhances realism and immersion in virtual reality."

It further added that "participants uniformly preferred using our system to having no haptic feedback at all, signalling that mouth haptics could be an engaging addition to consumer VR systems."

