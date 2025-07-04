/New Gaza hostage & ceasefire deal: How will it be different this time from March - EXPLAINED as Trump pushes Hamas for truce

US President Donald Trump has been pushing for a Gaza ceasefire as he said that Israel has agreed to terms for a 60-day ceasefire, but Hamas's decision is yet to come. Trump said that in the next 24 hours, it would probably be known whether the Palestinian militant group has agreed to the "final proposal" or not.

Just months back, another ceasefire proposal was put on the table and agreed to by both sides, but it didn't do well and collapsed.

Later, in May, another proposal was floated but Hamas stressed that it is just a way for Israel to continue the war after a brief pause, instead of a permanent end to the war.

How will it be different this time?

The Qatari mediators put forward the proposal, which involves Hamas releasing ten living hostages and the bodies of 18 deceased hostages over the 60-day period. In exchange, Israel will release a number of Palestinian prisoners.

If they reach a long-term deal, the remaining 22 hostages would also be released.

The 60-day ceasefire period would also include negotiations for a permanent end to hostilities. Moreover, the plan is no different than the last ceasefire, which was for eight week and had three phases, beginning from January to March.

However, turned out to be fragile, and the ceasefire collapsed after the first phase of hostage exchanges.

Hamas has been pushing for a long-term ceasefire, meaning to end the war permanently and the withdrawal of Israeli forces from Gaza. But, Israel, on the other side, wants the complete elimination of Hamas, dismantling and disarming the Palestinian militant group of its military wing.

Netanyahu on Wednesday called for the elimination of the Hamas terror group in his first public remarks since US President Donald Trump said that Israel has agreed to a 60-day truce in Gaza, calling it the "final deal" for Hamas. Netanyahu, during a meeting hosted by the Trans-Israel pipeline, said, "There will not be a Hamas. There will not be a Hamastan."