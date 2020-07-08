New British sanctions on grounds of human rights abuses expose the country's hypocrisy

In the aftermath of Brexit, United Kingdom is asserting its independence from the European Union by slapping sanctions.

On its hit list are 49 individuals and organisations that are accused of human rights abuses. These include 25 Russian nationals involved in the death of Russian lawyer Sergei Magnitsy. Additionally, there are 20 Saudis involved in the murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi along with two high-ranking generals implicated in the crimes against the Rohingyas in Myanmar. To top it all off are two North Korean organisations accused of forced labour.

Here on, all of them are barred from entering the UK, channeling money through the country's banks and doing business in the country.

“We don't want people responsible for these appalling crimes, with blood on their hands, coming to this country, doing their Christmas shopping in Knightsbridge or the King's road or trying to invest in British banks or British property”, UK’s foreign minister, Dominic Raab said.

Hypocrisy exposed

This all, while the country continues to ignore the mass persecution of Uighurs in China. Chinese Communist Party officials have been overlooked because of the business they bring. In 2018, China was the UK’s sixth largest export market, and the fourth largest source of imports. Additionally, there is a trade deficit of 22.1 billion Pounds in favour of London.

It's not just trade partners, Britain's allies like Israel and Bahrain also do not feature on the list. On the other hand, Saud al-Qahtani, the former advisor of the Saudi crown prince has been sanctioned. However, He is bidding to buy the British football team - New Castle United. Ironically, the UK is resuming arms sales to Saudi Arabia, to be used against civilians in Yemen.

Most of these sanctioned individuals are already blacklisted by the US. This means that they are already effectively banned from British banks through secondary sanction.

Can the UK handle counter-sanctions? Its economy has plummeted 2.2 per cent in 2020, the sharpest decline in 41 years.