Neutral Switzerland, Austria to join German-led European Sky Shield defence initiative

In what is being viewed as a historic move for Switzerland, which is known for its foreign-policy neutrality, along with Austria signed a declaration of intent, on Friday (July 7), to join the European air defence system Sky Shield. The Germany-led efforts come amid threats highlighted by the Russian invasion of Ukraine which began over a year ago and in a bid to strengthen Europe’s air defences. Switzerland and Austria intend to join defence initiative The Swiss and Austrian defence ministers, Viola Amherd and Klaudia Tanner signed a memorandum of understanding to join the air defence system known as Sky Shield, in Bern, during a meeting with their German counterpart, Boris Pistorius.

So far, 19 countries, including Bern and Vienna, have joined the Europe-wide defence system which also involves countries including the United Kingdom, the Nordic and Baltic countries, Hungary, Romania and Bulgaria.

The initiative includes procurement and an agreement to promote research cooperation in the field of armaments, said the Swiss government. The German-led initiative which began in August, last year, is designed to allow European countries to buy defence systems together and train together.

In line with the initiative to strengthen and bridge the gap in Europe’s air defences, Germany proposed Sky Shield as a fast and cost-efficient plan which involves the procurement of available systems off-the-shelf from suppliers like the United States and others. Swiss and Austrians move away from ‘neutrality’? Both Switzerland and Austria have stressed their neutrality remains unchanged. In a statement, the Swiss government said, “It is in Switzerland’s interest to gear its security and defense policy more consistently towards international cooperation, and to increase its contributions.”

The Swiss government also said, “Switzerland and Austria also set out the terms regarding neutrality, in an additional declaration,” adding that it includes terms like “they will not participate or be involved in international military conflicts.”

ALSO WATCH | Gravitas: Switzerland signs up for Sky Shield project Meanwhile, Austria has argued that by pooling military resources it is able to maintain its neutral status. Russia-Ukraine war affects Switzerland’s historic neutral stance The effects of Russia’s war in Ukraine on Switzerland’s recent moves have led many to question the viability of its traditionally strict neutrality. Since the beginning of Russia’s “special military operation” in Ukraine, Switzerland has joined the European Union-led (EU) efforts to impose sanctions against Moscow.

While the Swiss, whose neutrality dates back to the 19th century, were able to defend their borders during World War II by making compromises with both Allied and Axis powers, it will be difficult to do so now. Since Switzerland is a member of the United Nations and the Russian invasion of Ukraine is seen as a violation of the UN charter.

“For the first time in a long time we are facing a conflict in which a country has clearly violated the UN Charter as an aggressor and which activates the right to collective defense, and the question as to whether Switzerland should participate is very controversial,” Thomas Cottier, professor emeritus of European and international economic law at the University of Bern told Spanish newspaper El País.

ALSO READ | Swiss exports to Russia dropped marginally, while pharma registered strong growth despite sanctions

“Traditional neutrality is not sustainable, it’s not morally acceptable in my view,” said Social Democrat MP Jon Pult, earlier this year, as quoted by BBC. He added, “If Swiss neutrality means we’re somehow the advocates of international law and of the UN charter then I’m ok with neutrality, because then Switzerland can be a power of peace and freedom and rules-based world order.”

Last month, Switzerland blocked Bern-headquartered Ruag AG from selling nearly 100 Leopard-1 tanks to Kyiv, which the Swiss cabinet said would go against the country’s laws. However, it was not related to a separate sale of Leopard-1 tanks of the Swiss army to the German company Rheinmetall AG. Under the proposed terms of the sale, these tanks cannot be sent to Ukraine but could be used to replace tanks that Germany is sending from its own stock.

(With inputs from agencies)

WATCH WION LIVE HERE