Netizens trash talk Balenciaga’s most expensive trash bag worth $1,790

One can never truly understand fashion and the price tag which comes it with. And luxury fashion company Balenciaga is no stranger to charging exorbitant prices on accessories, whose cheaper alternatives are already available in the market.

The luxury fashion brand has come out with its latest offering that is already prompting ridicule on social media—"Trash Pouch".

The so-called “Trash Pouch" is nothing but a normal pouch that is inspired by a garbage bag. And as the same suggests, its aim is to store/collect trash. But that’s not why people are “trash talking” about the product.

The pouch comes with a hefty price tag of $1,790 (Rs 1.4 lakh).

The shiny drawstring bag is made out of calfskin leather and comes out in four colour combinations — white and red, black, blue and black, and yellow and black, according to New York Post.

The trash bag sports a discreet logo and comes in the standard hefty bag black, solid Glad-esque white, as well as yellow and blue.

First introduced in their Winter ’22 collection, the trash bag will be out in the stores after Fall 2022.

“I couldn’t miss an opportunity to make the most expensive trash bag in the world, because who doesn’t love a fashion scandal?” Balenciaga’s creative director Demna Gvasalia told Women’s Wear Daily at the time.

The pictures of the bag were shared on various social media platforms, with some luxury lovers expressing their desire to own the item, while others are shocked.

“Hmm this is rude,” wrote one commenter, whereas another called out the brand for being full of garbage: “Balenciaga is a meme designer.”

While a disgruntled user said, "This is absolutely idiotic. To kill an animal to make this ridiculous and disgusting overpriced bag is just what's wrong with this world. We don't deserve this planet or its animals."

