Netizens ridicule UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson's army of 'COVID secure marshals'

Netizens are trolling the 'COVID secure marshals' introduced by the Prime Minister of United Kindom Boris Johnson on Wednesday.

In a news conference, Johnson said the aim behind the step was to ''boost the enforcement capacity of local authorities'' and to to help ensure social distancing in town and city centres, and by setting up a register of environmental health officers that local authorities can draw upon for support."

According to the plan, an army of marshals will be sent to towns and cities across the country to enforce new coronavirus laws.

Under the "rule of six", marshals will break groups of more than six in town centres and alert police if fines need to be handed out.

The new rules will not apply to workplaces or schools, and there will be exemptions for weddings, funerals and some organised team sports. Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland set their own lockdown policies.

Social media users did not like the initiative and mocked it by sharing a flurry of memes.

Anyone else thinking about possible people to be Covid secure marshals? pic.twitter.com/PnWNy77nS9 — Mark Brandreth (@mbrandreth) September 9, 2020 ×

SIX months on

UK curve flattened

NHS capacity "protected"



SIX months on

No working track & trace app

No reliable testing capacity



SIX months on

Police will arrest you (BLM/XR/Dinghyboaters excepted) if the new "Covid secure marshals" don't get you 1st

Seriously @BorisJohnson... — Aman Bhogal 🇬🇧 🇮🇳 (@AmandeepBhogal) September 9, 2020 ×

Where, in God’s name, are these ‘Covid-secure marshals’ being conjured from?? Welcome to the Wild West! — nigel waugh (@nglwaug) September 9, 2020 ×