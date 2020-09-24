Netizens go no holds barred after Gucci unveils stained jeans worth $1,200

WION Web Team New Delhi, Delhi, India Sep 24, 2020, 02.14 PM(IST)

Gucci jeans Photograph:( Twitter )

Follow Us

Story highlights

Twitterati were in no mood for any respite as they went all guns blazing to not just take a dig on the pricing, but also passing witty remarks

Luxury clothing giant Gucci faced brutal trolling on Twitter after its latest launch, jeans and overalls, which the company describes as the one "with stain effect" was priced at $1,400 (INR 103,482). 

The jeans, which costs $1,200, and the overalls are part of the brand's winter collection and the company defines the clothing as "specifically treated for a stained-like, distressed effect" in its official website. 

It further said that the jeans and the overalls are "light blue eco washed organic denim with stain effect", adding that the process of manufacturing is based on respecting "biodiversity and ecosystems".

Twitterati were in no mood for any respite as they went all guns blazing to not just take a dig on the pricing, but also passing witty remarks. 

"Gucci is gone mad with these grass stained jeans. £600 when I can do it for free in my garden?????," one user wrote on Twitter.

×

In another hilarious remark, a user warned that if you buy this product, he "will drag u (you) through the grass" himself. 

×

Let's take a look at some more reactions. 

×
×

 

×

To the unversed, this is not the first time that Gucci is selling these worn-looking clothers for such high prices. According to People magazine, in 2019, Gucci launched screen sneakers for $870 that had its origins from "vintage sportswear" and "classic trainers from the '70s". 