Netanyahu’s Likud party likely to lose more than a third of its seats, predicts poll

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s Likud party has lost public support as per a poll which showed that the party is likely to lose more than a third of its seats if it goes into an election currently and won't be able to get a majority along with his hard-right coalition partners.

As the country continues to flare up over the government's controversial plan to tighten control over the Supreme Court which has been paused amid the escalating tension with the Palestinians, the poll carried out by Channel 13 News showed that more than two-thirds of the country's voters were unhappy with Netanyahu’s performance in office.

The poll indicated that Netanyahu’s Likud party would be able to clinch victory over 20 seats in the 120-member parliament of the country, which is a fall from the 32 seats he won last November.

The poll also stated that his religious-nationalist coalition would not be able to get a majority with 46 seats, which is a fall from 64.

If the elections are held in the current scenario, Benny Gantz's Blue and White party would emerge victorious with 29 seats, followed by Yair Lapid’s centrist party which would clinch victory over 21 seats, as per the survey conducted by Camil Fuchs.

When the people were asked about the performance of Netanyahu as prime minister, 71 per cent of the 699 respondents called it “not good” and 20 per cent agreed that it was “good”, reported Channel 13 News.

The survey was dismissed by the Likud party’s Boaz Bismuth.

“There was an amazing and very, very reliable poll on November 1, I still rely on it,” he said while speaking to Army Radio on Monday, as he referred to the last national election held which ended the political deadlock which was seen five elections in less than four years.

The government led by Netanyahu had pledged to overhaul the judicial system, however, the legislation was paused to allow for compromise discussions with the opposition political parties after weeks of nationwide protests.

The supporters of the government's plan stated that the change will help restore the balance between the different branches of the government. However, the critics stated that the plan will only weaken the courts and unbridled power will be handed to the government.

The protests have been taking place amid escalating violence between Israelis and Palestinians in which more than 250 Palestinians and around 42 Israelis and foreigners have lost their lives.

