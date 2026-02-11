/Netanyahu 'supports' Trump as White House clarifies Lebanon not part of ceasefire

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said that Benjamin Netanyahu supports Donald Trump when asked about Israel’s stance on the ceasefire deal. During the White House briefing, Leavitt said that Trump spoke privately with Netanyahu the previous night and “relayed exactly what he said to the world publicly: that he supports the president and Israel remains a key ally and partner to the United States.” The White House also clarified that Israeli strikes on Lebanon are not part of the temporary two-week ceasefire between the US and Iran.
Lebanon not part of ceasefire: White House
“Lebanon is not part of the ceasefire. That has been relayed to all parties involved in the ceasefire. As you know, Prime Minister Netanyahu put out a statement last night in support of the ceasefire, in support of the United States’ efforts, and he’s also assured the president they’ll continue to be a helpful partner throughout the course of the next two weeks,” Leavitt said.
When asked whether Lebanon could be included in a future agreement, she indicated ongoing discussions. “This will continue to be discussed, I am sure, between the president and Prime Minister Netanyahu, the United States and Israel, and all of the parties involved,” Leavitt said, adding, “But at this point in time, they’re not included in the ceasefire deal.”
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Earlier, Trump described Israeli strikes on Lebanon as a “separate skirmish” involving Hezbollah, noting it was “not included” in the two-week ceasefire deal.
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