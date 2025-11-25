/Netanyahu’s India visit postponed over Red Fort blast? Israeli media report suggests...

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has postponed his planned trip to India later this year. Israeli media reported that the Israeli PM’s visit was delayed over security concerns following the deadly terror attack in New Delhi weeks earlier, marking the third time his visit to the country was cancelled this year. On November 10, at least 10 people were killed, and dozens of others were injured after a car bomb exploded on a busy street near the iconic Red Fort.

Netanyahu was expected to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi in December this year. He last visited India in 2018 and was set to return for meetings with the Indian prime minister.

“Netanyahu, who last visited India in 2018 and was set to return for meetings with PM Modi, is now expected to seek a new date next year pending security assessments,” i24NEWS reported, citing sources.

Earlier this year, Netanyahu cancelled his trip to India on September 9, citing unprecedented repeat polls in Israel on September 17. He also cancelled his visit to the country before the elections in April.

The Israeli leader last visited India in January 2018. Before that, PM Modi travelled to Tel Aviv in 2017, marking the first visit by an Indian prime minister to the Jewish state.

While the Israeli PM’s visit has been delayed, Russian President Vladimir Putin is expected to arrive in India in the first week of December for an annual summit between the two countries. Putin will hold talks with PM Modi.