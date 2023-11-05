Netanyahu rushes for damage control, suspends minister over nuclear bombing remark on Gaza

Israeli Heritage Minister Amichai Eliyahu's explosive comments on Sunday (Nov 5) regarding the potential use of a nuclear bomb on the Gaza Strip have forced Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu into damage control mode as he rushed to disassociate himself from it.

Eliyahu, while speaking in a radio interview, said that the use of nuclear weapon in Gaza is an option, media reports said. He also opposed providing humanitarian assistance in the war-beseiged area saying that it will mean "failure."

"There are no non-combatants in Gaza," he added. When asked if a nuclear attack on Gaza is possible according to him, he said, "That's one way." In response, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu suspended Eliyahu and prohibited him from Cabinet meetings for an indefinite period of time.

“Amichai Eliyahu’s words are detached from reality,” Netanyahu said in a statement adding, “Israel and the IDF are acting in accordance with the highest standards of international law in order to prevent harm to uninvolved people, and we will continue to do that all the way to victory.”

Backtracking from his comments, the minister took to X writing, "It is clear to all sensible people that the statement about the atom is metaphorical. However, a strong and disproportionate response to terrorism is definitely required, which will clarify to the Nazis and their supporters that terrorism is not worthwhile. This is the only formula that democratic states can use to deal with terrorism. At the same time, it is clear that the State of Israel is committed to doing everything possible to return the hostages safe and sound."

“[Eliyahu] offended the families of the [241 Gaza] captives, offended Israeli society, and harmed our international standing,” said Lapid and added, “Netanyahu must fire him this morning.”

(With inputs from agencies)