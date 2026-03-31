/Netanyahu reopened Jerusalem religious sites for Church leaders after US intervention? Leavitt confirms

The White House said on Monday (Mar 30) that the United States has raised concerns with Israel over restrictions on access to holy sites in Jerusalem during the Christian Holy Week. Speaking at a presser, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said that the US raised the issue with the Israeli authorities and they are implementing security measures to reopen the sites throughout Holy Week. Leavitt was referring to Israeli Police's restriction on Latin Patriarch of Jerusalem, Cardinal Pierbattista Pizzaballa, and the Custos of the Holy Land, Father Francesco Ielpo, from entering the Church of the Holy Sepulchre for Palm Sunday Mass.

“I did speak with Secretary Rubio this morning, and we did express our concerns with Israel with respect to these holy sites being shut down. We want worshipers to be able to access these holy sites. We understand Israel is working on security measures to reopen the sites throughout Holy Week, and that’s something we appreciate,” White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt told reporters.

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What Netanyahu said?

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Mar 30 said that the Latin Patriarch would get "full and immediate access" to the Church of the Holy Sepulchre. In his statement, Netanyahu blamed Iran in an attempt to justify the ban imposed by Israeli Police. "I have instructed the relevant authorities that Cardinal Pierbattista Pizzaballa, the Latin Patriarch, be granted full and immediate access to the Church of the Holy Sepulchre in Jerusalem," Netanyahu shared a post on X. The Israeli PM blamed Iran for the security related decision. "Over the past several days, Iran has repeatedly targeted the holy sites of all three monotheistic religions in Jerusalem with ballistic missiles," he wrote.

How EU and the Catholic Church reacted?