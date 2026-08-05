/Netanyahu rejects Board of Peace's Hamas disarmament plan, says Israel 'didn't agree'

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has said Israel has not agreed to the Board of Peace’s proposal for the disarmament of Hamas, despite the Palestinian militant group accepting the plan last week.

In his first public comments on the proposal, Netanyahu said in a video posted on Facebook on Tuesday that Israel would not withdraw from its current military positions in Gaza until Hamas was “completely disarmed”.

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Reiterating remarks made in recent days by unnamed senior Israeli officials, Netanyahu said Israeli forces would remain in their current positions, signalling opposition to a key element of the proposed plan.

The Board of Peace’s proposal reportedly requires Israel to pull back to the original Yellow Line in Gaza. Israel had withdrawn to that line under the October 2025 ceasefire and hostage release agreement with Hamas, but has since expanded its control of the territory from 53 per cent to more than 60 per cent.

While the proposal allows Israel to delay further withdrawals until Hamas begins handing over its weapons, Netanyahu indicated that no troop pullback would take place under the current circumstances.

“US President Donald Trump thinks, or his team thinks, that they can get Hamas to disarm and demilitarise Gaza. We are looking into it. They sent us a draft. We did not agree to it. It was not our draft. We sent back our comments,” Netanyahu said.

According to the proposal, the draft was the outcome of separate negotiations involving Hamas, the Trump-controlled Board of Peace and mediators from Egypt, Qatar, Turkey and the United States. The framework was not intended to be renegotiated with Israel.