In a key statement, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has said that his country has no intention of annexing Gaza. He said, “We want Gaza to be taken over by a governing body. No plans to annexe Gaza.” Instead of occupation, Israel aims to establish a “defence parameter around Gaza” to ensure security without territorial expansion.

His comments came amid reports of Israeli plans to take over territory and dismissals that. Asked about the humanitarian crisis in Gaza, he pointed out, “The humanitarian crisis was caused by Hamas in Gaza.” Highlighting the strong ties between the two nations, the PM said he would like to come to India again to deepen diplomatic and strategic cooperation.

Asked about Trump's tariffs on India, he said, “Trump, Modi are terrific friends & have so much common ground. A way can be found.” On the Trump-Munir meet, he said, “The understanding in Washington is India is a solid partner.”

The PM expressed enthusiasm for expanding connectivity, stating, “Israel wants direct Tel Aviv and Bengaluru flight,” and praised the India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor (IMEC), describing it as a “tremendous corridor” under active development.