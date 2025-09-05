/Nepal PM KP Oli’s India visit unlikely in September

Nepal Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli’s scheduled visit to India in September is likely to be postponed, according to sources. PM Oli was expected to visit Bodh Gaya, India, on September 16, his first official trip to the southern neighbour since taking office in July 2024. Sources told WION that the visit is unlikely to happen in September due to scheduling issues and prior commitments. The new dates for the visit are yet to be finalised by both sides.

Earlier in August, Indian Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri visited Kathmandu and held meetings with all major political leaders, including Prime Minister Oli. Misri also held bilateral discussions with his Nepali counterpart Amrit Bahadur Rai to finalise the visit’s agenda.

Kathmandu authorities said dates had been set for September 16, but India, in its statement after Misri’s visit, left the schedule vague, suggesting it was still under discussion.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Earlier this week, PM Oli and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi briefly interacted on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit in Tianjin. “Delighted to meet Nepal PM Mr. KP Oli in Tianjin. India’s relations with Nepal are deep-rooted and very special,” PM Modi said in a post on social media platform X on Sunday.

PM Oli has visited China twice in the past year, once officially in December 2024, and again from August 30 to September 3, 2025, for the SCO Plus Summit and to commemorate the 80th anniversary of China’s victory in the war of resistance against Japanese aggression.

Oli and Modi also held bilateral talks earlier in April on the sidelines of the BIMSTEC Summit in Bangkok, followed by another meeting during the UN Summit of the Future in New York City later in 2024.

Trending Stories



