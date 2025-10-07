/Nepal Gen-Z protests: FIR filed against ousted PM KP Oli & Home Minister

The youth group spearheading the anti-government demonstration in Nepal, on Tuesday (Oct 7), filed an FIR against the ousted Prime Minister KP Oli and Home Minister Ramesh Lekhak. The FIR sought accountability in the deaths that occurred during the September uprising in the country. Kathmandu District Police confirmed that the FIR was registered against the two leaders. As reported by news agency PTI, Superintendent of Police Pawan Bhattarai mentioned that the police has forwarded the copy to high-level Judicial Investigation Commission headed by Justice Gauri Bahadur Karki.

Nepal Gen Z protests

Add WION as a Preferred Source

On September 4, Nepal announced a ban on 26 social media platforms as they failed to register and officially comply with the norms laid by the government. This move came after repeated efforts urging the companies to register with the country. The administration said this was to ensure the platform was used responsibly and was looking for more accountability. In hindsight, it was viewed as censorship to block free speech in the Himalayan country.

On September 9, the youth of Nepal was enraged as they took to the streets, sloganeering against the current administration. Government property, offices and residences of ministers and former ministers were vandalised. The agitated demonstrators set everything in their sight ablaze. From the parliament buildings to 5-star hotels, nothing was spared.

The protests have been dubbed as ‘Gen Z’ protests in Nepal after the youth's participation.

The government's claim

The Nepalese government claimed that social media users were registering with fake identities to spread hate in the country, also mentioning cybercrime as a factor. It was further said that harmony was being disturbed by using social media as a tool.

The youth’s take

The youth of the country was not convinced by the government’s reason behind the social media ban. It began as a protest against the ban on these platforms, which the youth said was a way to censor voices in the country. Social media may have been a trigger, but the unrest currently ongoing in Nepal is about corruption and economic disparity.





