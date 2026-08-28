/Nepal floods: China warns artificial lake formed after mudslide could breach, send more floodwaters downstream

Chinese authorities have warned that an artificial lake formed by a massive mudslide on the China-Nepal border is at "high risk" of breaching, raising fears of another surge of floodwater downstream as rescue teams continue searching for more than 1,400 missing people.

State-run Xinhua reported late Thursday (Aug 27) that continued rainfall could push inflows into the newly formed lake to around 3 million cubic metres over the next three days.

"According to forecasts, inflows into the lake could reach about 3 million cubic meters over the next three days amid continued rainfall, increasing the risk of a breach that could send floodwaters downstream and potentially cause further damage in areas including Gyirong Port and elsewhere downstream," Xinhua reported.

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The warning adds a new layer of danger to a disaster that has already killed hundreds across the Nepal-Tibet border region.

'It is a giant graveyard': Death toll rises as rescue teams search through mud

Rescue workers in Nepal continued digging through thick mud and debris on Thursday as the death toll rose to 392.

Nepali police said 389 bodies had been recovered, while 910 people in Nepal remained out of contact, including 517 foreign tourists.

The disaster swept away entire settlements, bridges, vehicles and other infrastructure in a sudden wall of water, ice and mud.

A Nepali customs agent who survived after reaching higher ground in Timure described the destruction in stark terms.

"It is a giant graveyard," 35-year-old Omkar Joshi told AFP. "All that is left are sand and pebbles, soaked red by human blood."

More missing in Tibet

The disaster has also hit communities and travellers on the Chinese side of the border. Chinese state media reported that the mudslide at Gyirong Port in Tibet killed three people, while 558 people, including 260 foreigners, remain missing.

China said nearly 800 emergency workers had been deployed, along with sniffer dogs and speed boats. Premier Li Qiang also visited the affected area on Thursday to oversee the relief operation.

Fresh flood fears after debris blocks the river

The newly formed lake is adding urgency to the rescue operation. Experts have warned that huge amounts of debris remain lodged upstream along the Nepal-China border river, creating the possibility of another flood.

Qianggong Zhang, who heads climate and environmental risks at the Kathmandu-based International Centre for Integrated Mountain Development, said authorities were already worried that another surge could occur.

Nepal's Flood Forecasting Division issued a special notice on Thursday warning of the growing lake behind the landslide debris and urging people to remain extremely cautious.

'Inland tsunami' struck the region